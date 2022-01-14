Mark A. Pallot Sells 1,410 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Stock

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,410 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $97,727.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of GIS opened at $68.90 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.31 and a 52-week high of $69.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.75. The stock has a market cap of $41.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.54.
General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in General Mills in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 43.8% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.80.
About General Mills
General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.
Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained
Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.