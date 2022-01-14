Mark A. Pallot Sells 1,410 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Stock

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,410 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $97,727.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of GIS opened at $68.90 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.31 and a 52-week high of $69.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.75. The stock has a market cap of $41.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.54.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.20%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in General Mills in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 43.8% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.80.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.