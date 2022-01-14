Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Marqeta Inc. provides an online card and payment processing services. Marqeta Inc. is based in Oakland, California. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MQ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on shares of Marqeta from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.15.

Shares of Marqeta stock opened at $14.48 on Wednesday. Marqeta has a 52-week low of $13.83 and a 52-week high of $37.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.37 and a 200-day moving average of $24.07.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $131.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.31 million. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 31.31% and a negative return on equity of 20.63%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marqeta will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Seth R. Weissman sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $1,437,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder 83North Ii Limited Partnership sold 2,751,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $69,804,743.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marqeta by 96.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Marqeta by 0.6% in the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,337,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Marqeta in the second quarter worth about $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Marqeta in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Marqeta by 1.1% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 355,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,867,000 after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.35% of the company’s stock.

About Marqeta

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

