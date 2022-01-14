Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. develops environmentally safe bio-based products. The Company specializes in the discovery, development, and marketing of natural products for weed, pest, water resource, and plant disease management. It offers crop protection products for conventional and organic crop production, including herbicides for weed control, fungicides for plant disease control, nematicides for parasitic roundworm control, insecticides for insect and mite killers and plant growth regulators that growers use to increase crop yields, enhance plant health, manage pest resistance, and reduce chemical residues. Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. is headquartered in Davis, California. “

Several other research firms have also commented on MBII. Roth Capital started coverage on Marrone Bio Innovations in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $2.71.

MBII traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.79. 2,842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,782. Marrone Bio Innovations has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $2.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $9.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.79 million. Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative return on equity of 46.77% and a negative net margin of 37.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Marrone Bio Innovations will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,432,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,895,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,859 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,859,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,067,000 after purchasing an additional 285,596 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,724,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 181,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,719,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 299,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

Marrone Bio Innovations Company Profile

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc engages in the provision of Biological based solutions for agricultural crops, turf protection, seed treatment, plant health and waterway systems. Its products include Grandevo Insecticide, Majestene Nematicide, Regalia Fungicide, Stargus Fungicide, Venerate Insecticide, Amplitude Fungicide, Regalia Rx Plant Health, Zelto Nematicide, Zequanox Molluscicide and Haven.

