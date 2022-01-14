Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,781,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 416,273 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $167,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.5% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.0% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 16,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 13.5% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.3% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.3% during the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 13,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total value of $1,637,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 224,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $16,327,379.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 599,573 shares of company stock valued at $46,543,921 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MRVL traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.56. The stock had a trading volume of 118,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,294,120. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.92 and a fifty-two week high of $93.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.30. The firm has a market cap of $67.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.11.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.48% and a positive return on equity of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -45.28%.

MRVL has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $74.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $76.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marvell Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.46.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

