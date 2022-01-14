Mass Megawatts Wind Power, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMW) Short Interest Update

Mass Megawatts Wind Power, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMW) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 91.4% from the December 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 848,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

MMMW traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.04. The company had a trading volume of 90,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,840. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average of $0.05. Mass Megawatts Wind Power has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.47.

About Mass Megawatts Wind Power

Mass Megawatts Wind Power, Inc is engaged in the development of low-cost, clean energy systems designed to meet the increasing global demand for energy through the use of environmentally-friendly technologies. It offers solar power systems that provide an economical option for commercial and residential users interested in green energy applications.

