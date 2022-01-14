Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Boosts Stock Position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,936,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,697,317 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.06% of Rayonier worth $283,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RYN. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Rayonier during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Rayonier by 258.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Rayonier by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Rayonier during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Rayonier by 103.2% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. 88.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Rayonier news, CFO Mark Mchugh sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $202,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mark R. Bridwell sold 842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.70, for a total value of $34,269.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

RYN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Rayonier in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Rayonier from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rayonier from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

NYSE:RYN opened at $40.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 37.22 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Rayonier Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.27 and a 52-week high of $41.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.75.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.21. Rayonier had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 5.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.08%.

About Rayonier

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

