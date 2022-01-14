Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $263.33 Million Stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,708,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,628 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 3.95% of STAG Industrial worth $263,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STAG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,090,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $864,273,000 after purchasing an additional 775,911 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in STAG Industrial by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,264,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $677,644,000 after buying an additional 606,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,287,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,102,000 after purchasing an additional 162,615 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 7.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,312,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,990,000 after purchasing an additional 224,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 1,397.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,134,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924,824 shares during the last quarter. 82.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on STAG Industrial from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Shares of STAG opened at $43.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.94. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a one year low of $29.40 and a one year high of $48.27.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $142.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.41 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 37.23%. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts predict that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.1217 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.08%.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Further Reading: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG).

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.