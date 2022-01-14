Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $334.41 Million Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 24.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,321,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,361,683 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $334,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 5.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ATVI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Activision Blizzard from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $104.53 to $114.24 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on Activision Blizzard from $107.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $120.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.17.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $64.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.67. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.40 and a 12-month high of $104.53. The company has a market capitalization of $49.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 29.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

