Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $434.05 Million Holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,869,870 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,085,959 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.07% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $434,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $278,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 6.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,994 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 7,962 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 27.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,144 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 6,411 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 126.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,036 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 3.1% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,460 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. 97.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, SVP Troy D. Weaver sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total value of $755,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AXTA shares. Mizuho started coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.60.

Shares of NYSE:AXTA opened at $33.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.95. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 1 year low of $26.42 and a 1 year high of $34.20.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

