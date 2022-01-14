Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $475.30 Million Stock Holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,277,965 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 190,371 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 4.79% of Amdocs worth $475,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amdocs in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Amdocs in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 212.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 17.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs during the second quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Amdocs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

DOX stock opened at $75.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.20. Amdocs Limited has a 1 year low of $68.33 and a 1 year high of $82.38.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.02). Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 16.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.17%.

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The firm’s offerings are based on a product and services mix, using technologies and methodologies, such as cloud and cloud native, microservices, DevSecOps, low-/no-code, edge computing, open source, bimodal operations, site reliability engineering and increasing amounts of automation through standard information technology tools, open APIs and machine learning and artificial intelligence.

