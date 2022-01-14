Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Trading 3.8% Higher

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)’s stock price traded up 3.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $44.37 and last traded at $44.37. 8,234 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,405,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.74.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Matador Resources from $40.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Benchmark upgraded Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Capital One Financial lowered Matador Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Matador Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.80.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 4.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.17.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $461.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.33 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 144.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. This is a boost from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is currently 8.55%.

In other news, COO Billy E. Goodwin purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.30 per share, with a total value of $74,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Reynald Baribault acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.00 per share, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 7,230 shares of company stock valued at $264,226. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,964 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after buying an additional 30,655 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,861 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 3,439 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,491 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 230,376 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,296,000 after buying an additional 74,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company Profile (NYSE:MTDR)

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

