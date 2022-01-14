Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Trading 3.8% Higher

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) shares traded up 3.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $44.37 and last traded at $44.37. 8,234 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,405,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.74.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Capital One Financial cut Matador Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.80.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.28 and its 200-day moving average is $36.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 4.34.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.23. Matador Resources had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The business had revenue of $461.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 144.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 8.55%.

In other Matador Resources news, Director Reynald Baribault bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.00 per share, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Billy E. Goodwin bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.30 per share, with a total value of $74,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 7,230 shares of company stock worth $264,226 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTDR. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 49,366.9% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,112,235 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $80,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107,965 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Matador Resources by 178.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,389,185 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,845,000 after acquiring an additional 889,780 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Matador Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,921,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Matador Resources by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,493,583 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,784,000 after acquiring an additional 541,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Matador Resources by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,301,006 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,850,000 after acquiring an additional 535,460 shares in the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

