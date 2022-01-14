Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Buy

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $157.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $162.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MTCH. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set an overweight rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Match Group from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $167.50.

MTCH stock traded down $3.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $119.66. 30,758 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,067,029. The company has a market capitalization of $33.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.96, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.98. Match Group has a fifty-two week low of $118.51 and a fifty-two week high of $182.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $134.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.40.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $801.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.22 million. Match Group had a net margin of 20.75% and a negative return on equity of 90.70%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Match Group will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph Levin sold 163,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.73, for a total transaction of $28,519,430.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Match Group during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Match Group in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Match Group by 518.5% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Match Group by 220.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Match Group by 322.5% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

