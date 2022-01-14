Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Materion Corporation, formerly known as Brush Engineered Materials Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiaries is engaged in the production and supply of high-performance engineered materials in the United States and internationally. Products offered by the Company comprise precious and non-precious specialty metals, inorganic chemicals and powders, specialty coatings, specialty engineered beryllium alloys, beryllium and beryllium composites, and engineered clad and plated metal systems. Materion Corporation is headquartered in Mayfield Heights, Ohio. “

Separately, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Materion from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of Materion stock opened at $89.38 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 3.22. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30 and a beta of 1.35. Materion has a one year low of $63.88 and a one year high of $96.00.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.26. Materion had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $388.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Materion will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Materion news, Director Craig S. Shular sold 1,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.82, for a total value of $150,646.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Materion during the 4th quarter worth about $279,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Materion by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Materion by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 503,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,583,000 after acquiring an additional 21,894 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in Materion by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in Materion by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 93,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,433,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

