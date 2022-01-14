Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Given New $31.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Matterport from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Matterport in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Matterport from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.80.

Shares of Matterport stock opened at $14.12 on Monday. Matterport has a 52 week low of $10.45 and a 52 week high of $37.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.35.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $27.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Matterport will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Matterport in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in Matterport during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Matterport during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in Matterport during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Matterport during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. 26.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Matterport

Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

