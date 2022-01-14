Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Shares Down 5.6%

Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR)’s stock price dropped 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.37 and last traded at $15.47. Approximately 130,132 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 9,610,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.39.

MTTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Matterport from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Matterport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Matterport from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Matterport in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Matterport has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.80.

The business's 50-day moving average price is $23.35.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $27.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.20 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Matterport Inc will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTTR. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Matterport in the 3rd quarter valued at about $373,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Matterport during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,005,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in Matterport during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $331,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Matterport during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $633,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Matterport during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. 26.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR)

Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

