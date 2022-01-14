Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) by 40.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,169,573 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 626,339 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 5.75% of Global Industrial worth $82,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GIC. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Global Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Amundi purchased a new position in Global Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Global Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. 30.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Global Industrial alerts:

Global Industrial stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.04. 202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,877. Global Industrial has a 12-month low of $32.39 and a 12-month high of $45.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.23.

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Global Industrial had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 51.72%. The company had revenue of $277.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Global Industrial will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Global Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.32%.

In related news, CEO Barry Litwin sold 817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $35,948.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Robert Leeds acquired 2,843,863 shares of Global Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.37 per share, with a total value of $92,055,845.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Industrial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Global Industrial Profile

Global Industrial Co engages in direct marketing of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies. It sells an array of industrial and general business hard goods and supplies and to a lesser extent products that would fall into the generally recognizable category of maintenance, repair and operational (“MRO“) products.

Featured Article: What Is an EV Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.