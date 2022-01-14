Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Has $433.45 Million Stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,659,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,833 shares during the quarter. FLEETCOR Technologies accounts for 2.1% of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $433,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.7% during the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 73.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.9% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.5% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 8,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 24.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FLT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.73.

NYSE:FLT traded down $1.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $244.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,870. The firm has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $227.05 and a 200-day moving average of $248.22. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.78 and a 12 month high of $295.36.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $755.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.56 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 31.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

