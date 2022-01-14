Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Has $44.69 Million Position in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,045,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,589 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.20% of Warner Music Group worth $44,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 5.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 8.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the second quarter worth $379,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 149,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,371,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Warner Music Group by 7.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 294,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,628,000 after purchasing an additional 19,169 shares in the last quarter. 18.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warner Music Group stock traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,837,858. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 1-year low of $31.50 and a 1-year high of $50.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.74, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.28. The company has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.23, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.98.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 830.77% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Warner Music Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.27%.

In other Warner Music Group news, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 4,160,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total value of $171,630,731.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 80.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WMG shares. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.58.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

