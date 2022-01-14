Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Has $49.99 Million Holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 621,468 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.12% of Baxter International worth $49,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Garrison Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Baxter International by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 3,821 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Baxter International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 14,571 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Community Financial Services Group LLC raised its holdings in Baxter International by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 5,917 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 2,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BAX stock traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.95. 45,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,163,925. Baxter International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.12 and a fifty-two week high of $88.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.30. The company has a market cap of $42.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.08. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Baxter International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.86%.

BAX has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Baxter International in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baxter International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.55.

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

