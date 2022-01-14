Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 0.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 841,225 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $62,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Formula Growth Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 100,693 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,718,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,484,955 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $109,605,000 after acquiring an additional 53,021 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 676,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,902,000 after acquiring an additional 326,308 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 78,841.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 30,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 289,794 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,390,000 after acquiring an additional 47,360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

HOLX stock traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $69.60. 21,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,535,257. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.10 and a 12-month high of $85.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.10.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.60. Hologic had a return on equity of 57.61% and a net margin of 33.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HOLX. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hologic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup lowered Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on Hologic in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.36.

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 2,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $194,780.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

