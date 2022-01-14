MaxCyte (LON:MXCT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $600.00

MaxCyte, Inc. (LON:MXCT) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 600 ($8.14) and last traded at GBX 600 ($8.14), with a volume of 15093 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 626 ($8.50).

The stock has a market capitalization of £572.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 763.35 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 908.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 21.43 and a quick ratio of 20.82.

In other news, insider Richard Douglas bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,112 ($15.09) per share, with a total value of £222,400 ($301,886.79).

MaxCyte, Inc operates as a cell-based therapies and life sciences company in the United States and internationally. Its transfection systems include MaxCyte STX, a scalable transfection system that uses flow electroporation technology for the engineering of cells for a range of applications; MaxCyte VLX, an instrument for large volume cell-engineering; and MaxCyte GT, a non-viral cell-engineering technology designed for clinical use.

