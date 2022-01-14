McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,426 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in McKesson were worth $12,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QV Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of McKesson by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 76,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of McKesson by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 2nd quarter worth about $438,000. Cipher Capital LP raised its position in shares of McKesson by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of McKesson by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,054,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,580,000 after purchasing an additional 129,753 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.12% of the company’s stock.

In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 15,842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $3,960,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 8,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.92, for a total transaction of $1,878,323.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,633 shares of company stock worth $15,322,645. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MCK shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $279.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.42.

NYSE:MCK opened at $254.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.46, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $232.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.07. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $169.34 and a fifty-two week high of $256.85.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49. The firm had revenue of $66.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.23 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 5,793.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 22.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6.25%.

McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

