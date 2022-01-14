Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Acquired by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,732,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,622,729,000 after purchasing an additional 5,481,143 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 341.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,869,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,671,000 after buying an additional 2,219,813 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,236,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,022,000 after buying an additional 2,159,213 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,493,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,698,313,000 after buying an additional 2,079,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,539,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $500,010,000 after buying an additional 1,427,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

MPW stock opened at $23.74 on Friday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.39 and a twelve month high of $23.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.12.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $390.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.24 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 38.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.67%.

MPW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $21.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.80.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

