Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Hits New 1-Year High at $23.90

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $23.90 and last traded at $23.81, with a volume of 131033 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.74.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MPW shares. Bank of America raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $21.50 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.80.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.54.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $390.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.24 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 38.08%. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 310,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,235,000 after acquiring an additional 15,151 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 61,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 8,912 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 94,443.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 148,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 148,277 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 692,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,889,000 after acquiring an additional 18,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $250,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

