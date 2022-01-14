Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Hits New 12-Month High at $23.90

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $23.90 and last traded at $23.81, with a volume of 131033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.74.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MPW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.50 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.80.

The company has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.12.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $390.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.24 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.08% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 153,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 667.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 192,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,549,000 after buying an additional 167,418 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Adams Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 45,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 4,875 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

