Meeder Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 428.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the second quarter worth about $54,685,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 592.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 706,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,074,000 after purchasing an additional 604,863 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 39.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,424,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,974,000 after purchasing an additional 405,801 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 2,967.3% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 270,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,717,000 after purchasing an additional 262,013 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 118.2% during the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 394,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,199,000 after purchasing an additional 213,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PENN opened at $45.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.99. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.36 and a 52-week high of $142.00.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 7.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PENN shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $81.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist decreased their target price on Penn National Gaming from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Penn National Gaming from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Penn National Gaming from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $130.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.50.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

