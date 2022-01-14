Meeder Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 36,735 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Huntsman by 81.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 24.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Huntsman by 94.3% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

HUN opened at $38.10 on Friday. Huntsman Co. has a 52 week low of $24.09 and a 52 week high of $38.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.50 and a 200-day moving average of $29.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.27.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 10.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.13%.

HUN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Huntsman from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Huntsman from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.17.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

