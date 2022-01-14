Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $40,000 Position in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 628 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNA. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CNA Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $18,387,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CNA Financial by 30.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,687,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,773,000 after buying an additional 398,384 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 5.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,282,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $285,807,000 after acquiring an additional 319,353 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in CNA Financial during the second quarter worth $3,410,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in CNA Financial by 20.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 373,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,974,000 after buying an additional 63,059 shares during the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth Ann Aguinaga sold 10,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $504,674.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 27th.

Shares of NYSE:CNA opened at $47.09 on Friday. CNA Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $38.19 and a 12-month high of $49.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.24.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.27. CNA Financial had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CNA Financial Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. CNA Financial’s payout ratio is 31.34%.

About CNA Financial

CNA Financial Corp. operates as an insurance holding company. Its products primarily include commercial property and casualty coverages, including surety. The company’s services include risk management, information services and warranty and claims administration. The firm operates through Property & Casualty Operations and Outside Property & Casualty Operations.

