Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $47,000 Stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MPW. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 42.1% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 602.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $21.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.80.

Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $23.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.24 and its 200 day moving average is $21.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.39 and a 52-week high of $23.80.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.08% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $390.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 116.67%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

