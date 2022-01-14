Meeder Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,020 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 205.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

URBN has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Urban Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $53.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

URBN opened at $27.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.50 and its 200-day moving average is $33.56. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.04 and a 52-week high of $42.10.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 1,100 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $38,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

