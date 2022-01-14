Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,073 Shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) by 8,941.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Buckle were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BKE. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Buckle by 77.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 38,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 16,629 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Buckle by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,263,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,835,000 after acquiring an additional 133,294 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Buckle by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 274,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,653,000 after acquiring an additional 121,273 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Buckle by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 6,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in Buckle in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,911,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BKE opened at $37.63 on Friday. The Buckle, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.08 and a 1 year high of $57.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.00.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $319.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.40 million. Buckle had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 51.41%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Buckle, Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This is an increase from Buckle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.23%.

Several analysts have recently commented on BKE shares. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Buckle in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

The Buckle, Inc engages in retailing of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for men and women. It offers brands such as BKE, Buckle Black, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root denim, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, Nova Industries, and Veece. The company was founded by David Hirschfeld in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, NE.

