Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases 347 Shares of Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) by 889.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Veritiv were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veritiv in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veritiv by 17.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veritiv by 14.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 20.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veritiv during the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRTV stock opened at $103.98 on Friday. Veritiv Co. has a 12 month low of $17.79 and a 12 month high of $158.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.42.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter. Veritiv had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 21.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Veritiv Co. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen E. Macadam purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $126.63 per share, for a total transaction of $189,945.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, November 6th.

About Veritiv

Veritiv Corp. engages in business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

