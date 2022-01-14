Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 75 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 728 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC grew its position in Teleflex by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 723 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 0.4% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,996 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,385,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $2,965,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,260,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TFX opened at $329.86 on Friday. Teleflex Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $289.00 and a fifty-two week high of $449.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $325.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $363.62.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.48. Teleflex had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $700.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.25 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.86%.

TFX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Teleflex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $431.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Teleflex from $450.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Teleflex from $440.00 to $391.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $410.91.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

