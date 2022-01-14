MEET.ONE (MEETONE) Price Down 6.4% This Week

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 13th. Over the last week, MEET.ONE has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar. MEET.ONE has a market capitalization of $167,497.71 and $5,133.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MEET.ONE coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002339 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00063709 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.36 or 0.00075659 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,272.82 or 0.07651028 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00008775 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,743.45 or 0.99923498 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00067814 BTC.

MEET.ONE Coin Profile

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 coins. The official message board for MEET.ONE is medium.com/@MEET.ONE . MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne and its Facebook page is accessible here . MEET.ONE’s official website is meet.one

According to CryptoCompare, “MEETONE is an EOS block explorer. MEET.ONE is very active in EOS developer community. With product development experience of a hundred million users. Successfully launched the first automated BiOS BOOT process in the community test network. Another feature, Scholar Testnet, was developed by MEET.ONE and other three teams which have been committed to building better EOS Ecology. From Dawn 2.0, we began to provide block producers' technical support for the community. “

MEET.ONE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEET.ONE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MEET.ONE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MEET.ONE using one of the exchanges listed above.

