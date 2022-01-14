MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,954.93.

MELI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $1,600.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $2,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 144.3% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 110.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Finally, Point Break Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

MELI stock traded down $8.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,122.74. 477,179 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 906,418. The company has a market cap of $55.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 706.67 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,288.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,541.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02. MercadoLibre has a 52 week low of $1,001.01 and a 52 week high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 28.07%. MercadoLibre’s quarterly revenue was up 66.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Analysts forecast that MercadoLibre will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

