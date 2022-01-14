Merchants Bancorp Stock to Split on Tuesday, January 18th (NASDAQ:MBIN)

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN)’s stock is set to split on the morning of Tuesday, January 18th. The 3-2 split was announced on Tuesday, January 18th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of Merchants Bancorp stock opened at $48.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.61. Merchants Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.68 and a 52 week high of $49.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.36. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 49.61%. The business had revenue of $109.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.12 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.88%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MBIN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Merchants Bancorp from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In other Merchants Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Randall D. Rogers sold 10,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $494,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael J. Dunlap sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $33,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,294 shares of company stock worth $1,591,301 over the last quarter. 41.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 263.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 144,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after buying an additional 104,853 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 3.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 223,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,784,000 after buying an additional 6,996 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $589,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 72.1% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 9,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 33.4% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. 21.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which specializes in a multiple lines of business in banking and finance. It operates through the following segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking; Mortgage Warehousing and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engaged in mortgage banking, specializing in originating and servicing loans for multi-family rental housing and healthcare facility financing, particularly for senior living properties.

