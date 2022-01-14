Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Acquired by Frisch Financial Group Inc.

Frisch Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 338.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,708 shares during the quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. PARK CIRCLE Co raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% in the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.4% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 71.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MRK. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, October 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.65.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,668,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total value of $2,211,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,512,449. The firm has a market cap of $204.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.98. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $91.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.53%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

