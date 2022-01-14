Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Trading Down 5%

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) shares dropped 5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $28.25 and last traded at $28.29. Approximately 1,459 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 173,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.78.

MRUS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Merus from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Merus from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Merus from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Merus from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Merus from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.09.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $13.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.53 million. Merus had a negative net margin of 185.10% and a negative return on equity of 39.37%. Equities analysts predict that Merus will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merus during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,206,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Merus by 15.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Merus by 134.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,009,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876,971 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Merus by 73.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 556,523 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,244,000 after acquiring an additional 236,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BioImpact Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Merus by 34.4% during the third quarter. BioImpact Capital LLC now owns 941,948 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,723,000 after acquiring an additional 241,069 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Merus Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

