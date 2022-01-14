MetLife (NYSE:MET) Price Target Increased to $77.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

MetLife (NYSE:MET) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $74.00 to $77.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.42% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MET. Evercore ISI raised shares of MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, MetLife has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.38.

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $67.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.26. MetLife has a 12-month low of $47.69 and a 12-month high of $68.58.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.73. MetLife had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $17.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that MetLife will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $2,596,513.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in MetLife by 1.9% during the second quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in MetLife by 1.6% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in MetLife by 1.3% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Stolper Co boosted its position in MetLife by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Stolper Co now owns 29,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in MetLife by 9.2% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

