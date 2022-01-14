M&G Investment Management Ltd. Acquires New Shares in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 33.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $65,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $124,000. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ESRT. Evercore ISI downgraded Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $11.50 to $10.50 in a report on Monday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Empire State Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

NYSE ESRT opened at $9.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.37. The company has a quick ratio of 9.24, a current ratio of 9.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.36 and a 52 week high of $13.11.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.20). Empire State Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -280.00%.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

