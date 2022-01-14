M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $641,000 Holdings in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,996 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Ameresco were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMRC. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 59,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 58,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 45,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameresco alerts:

In other news, EVP Nicole E. Bulgarino sold 19,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.35, for a total value of $1,827,573.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 5,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total value of $415,852.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,238 shares of company stock valued at $13,409,602 over the last 90 days. 55.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMRC. TheStreet upgraded Ameresco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Ameresco from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Ameresco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. B. Riley upped their target price on Ameresco from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Ameresco from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.70.

AMRC opened at $61.00 on Friday. Ameresco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.70 and a 1-year high of $101.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.21 and a 200-day moving average of $72.31.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $273.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.