M&G Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Stake in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 140,191 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.18% of Nautilus worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLS. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nautilus by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Nautilus by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,386 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Nautilus by 94,266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,493 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 8,484 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NLS opened at $5.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.57 million, a P/E ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.40. Nautilus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.65 and a fifty-two week high of $31.38.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Nautilus had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 9.56%. The company had revenue of $137.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Nautilus, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NLS. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Nautilus from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Nautilus from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nautilus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Nautilus from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nautilus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.08.

About Nautilus

Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.

