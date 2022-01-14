M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 11,266 Shares of The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) by 41.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,266 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Beauty Health were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SKIN. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $308,817,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,177,000. Redmile Group LLC bought a new stake in Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,735,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,045,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,814,000. Institutional investors own 62.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SKIN. William Blair began coverage on Beauty Health in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Beauty Health in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Beauty Health in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on Beauty Health in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beauty Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.22.

SKIN stock opened at $16.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.55. The Beauty Health Company has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $30.17.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($1.60). The firm had revenue of $68.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.57 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Beauty Health Company will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Beauty Health

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

