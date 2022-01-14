M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 8,546 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR) by 64.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,546 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 135.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000.

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners stock opened at $59.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.47. Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. has a 52-week low of $47.98 and a 52-week high of $85.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%.

About Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies. It also acts as a direct issuer of pension risk transfer products for pension plan sponsors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

