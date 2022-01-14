Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) Upgraded to Buy by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Micro Focus International’s FY2021 earnings at $1.32 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MFGP. Investec upgraded Micro Focus International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Micro Focus International from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.75.

Shares of MFGP stock opened at $6.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.20 and its 200-day moving average is $5.43. Micro Focus International has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $8.19.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Micro Focus International by 1,440.6% during the third quarter. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,062,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,780,000 after acquiring an additional 993,546 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Micro Focus International by 18,752.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 766,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,709,000 after acquiring an additional 762,270 shares during the period. 22NW LP boosted its stake in Micro Focus International by 60.7% during the second quarter. 22NW LP now owns 1,396,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,519,000 after buying an additional 527,589 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Micro Focus International by 3,374.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 423,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after buying an additional 411,764 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in Micro Focus International by 106.1% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 497,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after purchasing an additional 255,972 shares in the last quarter. 13.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micro Focus International Company Profile

Micro Focus International Plc engages in the management of mature infrastructure software assets to organizations leverage value from their investments in IT infrastructure and business applications. It operates through the following segments: Micro Focus Product Portfolio and SUSE Product Portfolio.

