Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) Upgraded to Buy by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Micro Focus International’s FY2021 earnings at $1.32 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MFGP. Investec upgraded Micro Focus International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Micro Focus International from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.75.
Shares of MFGP stock opened at $6.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.20 and its 200-day moving average is $5.43. Micro Focus International has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $8.19.
Micro Focus International Company Profile
Micro Focus International Plc engages in the management of mature infrastructure software assets to organizations leverage value from their investments in IT infrastructure and business applications. It operates through the following segments: Micro Focus Product Portfolio and SUSE Product Portfolio.
