Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,199 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Midland States Bancorp were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSBI. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 101,128.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 7,079 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 1,813.4% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,199 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 7.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Midland States Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $353,000. 58.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on MSBI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Stephens cut shares of Midland States Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

MSBI stock opened at $27.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $598.84 million, a P/E ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.14. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.02 and a 52 week high of $30.32.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $66.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.40 million. Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 10.98%. Sell-side analysts predict that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. Midland States Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.49%.

In related news, President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 12,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $306,180.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey A. Brunoehler sold 1,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total transaction of $34,771.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,055 shares of company stock valued at $353,997 over the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Midland States Bancorp Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The Banking segment offers financial products and services such as loans, mortgage loan sales and servicing, letters of credit, deposit products, merchant services, and corporate treasury management services.

