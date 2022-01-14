Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Downgraded to Neutral at UBS Group

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MIME. Northland Securities lowered Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Stephens lifted their target price on Mimecast from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Mimecast from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MIME opened at $80.48 on Friday. Mimecast has a fifty-two week low of $38.84 and a fifty-two week high of $85.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 121.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.46.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $147.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.47 million. Mimecast had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Mimecast will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.21, for a total transaction of $2,352,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total value of $592,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,312 shares of company stock worth $6,466,156 in the last ninety days. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 5,013 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 65,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,165,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 90.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,415,000 after acquiring an additional 24,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 312.7% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 137,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,773,000 after acquiring an additional 104,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

