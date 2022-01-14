Minto Apartment (TSE:MI) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Minto Apartment in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 11th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack expects that the company will earn $0.99 per share for the year.
Minto Apartment (TSE:MI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C$1.16. The company had revenue of C$31.23 million during the quarter.
Featured Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?
Receive News & Ratings for Minto Apartment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minto Apartment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.