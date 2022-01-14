Minto Apartment (TSE:MI) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Minto Apartment in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 11th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack expects that the company will earn $0.99 per share for the year.

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C$1.16. The company had revenue of C$31.23 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. This is a boost from Minto Apartment’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

