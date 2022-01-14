Miromatrix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRO) Short Interest Up 2,156.9% in December

Miromatrix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRO) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 230,200 shares, an increase of 2,156.9% from the December 15th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.8 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.
MIRO opened at $4.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.04. Miromatrix Medical has a 52-week low of $4.06 and a 52-week high of $16.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 17.58 and a quick ratio of 17.58.
Miromatrix Medical (NASDAQ:MIRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.
About Miromatrix Medical
Miromatrix Medical Inc engages in the development of biological human organs to solve the chronic shortage of transplantable organs. The company also develops organ-derived biological products for various applications, such as soft tissue reinforcement and wound care. It uses its perfusion decellularization/recellularization technology to engineer transplantable organs for the people who need them.
