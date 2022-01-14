Miromatrix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRO) Short Interest Up 2,156.9% in December

Miromatrix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRO) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 230,200 shares, an increase of 2,156.9% from the December 15th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.8 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

MIRO opened at $4.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.04. Miromatrix Medical has a 52-week low of $4.06 and a 52-week high of $16.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 17.58 and a quick ratio of 17.58.

Miromatrix Medical (NASDAQ:MIRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MIRO. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Miromatrix Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Miromatrix Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $350,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in Miromatrix Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,340,000. First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Miromatrix Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,534,000. Finally, RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in Miromatrix Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,262,000. Institutional investors own 15.58% of the company’s stock.

About Miromatrix Medical

Miromatrix Medical Inc engages in the development of biological human organs to solve the chronic shortage of transplantable organs. The company also develops organ-derived biological products for various applications, such as soft tissue reinforcement and wound care. It uses its perfusion decellularization/recellularization technology to engineer transplantable organs for the people who need them.

